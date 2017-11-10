The threat of state-owned airline SA Express being liquidated has been removed as the complainant‚ Solenta Aviation‚ has withdrawn its application for liquidation.

Instead SA Express and Solenta have agreed to deal with their dispute by means of arbitration.

Solenta brought the application in the Gauteng High Court in June with SA Express giving notice that it would oppose it. The application arose from the non-payment by SA Express of monies allegedly owed to Solenta.

In a statement on Friday‚ SA Express said that it had always maintained that the matter was one of contractual dispute which did not warrant an application for liquidation.

“It is encouraging that both parties could reach consensus on the process to be applied in handling this. SA Express has taken lessons out of this experience as to how to build stronger relationships with our stakeholders‚ especially our suppliers‚” SA Express CEO Victor Xaba said.

“We aspire to be an operationally and financially sustainable airline. I firmly believe in the strategic role that SA Express continues to play in this country’s aviation industry.”

– BusinessLIVE