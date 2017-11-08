“Why would I pay R17 999 for a phone I can’t pronounce?”

This was one of the online responses after Huawei South Africa announced that its flagship device‚ the Huawei Mate 10 Pro‚ would cost South Africans R17 999‚ or R699 a month.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10‚ available to only 1 000 customers‚ will retail at R26 999‚ or R899 a month.

However‚ the Chinese company was confident that South Africans would not hesitate to order the device when pre-sales opened yesterday.

“A few years ago‚ people struggled to pronounce the name‚ but this year we have already shipped 150-million Huawei devices worldwide‚” Huawei Consumer Business Group SA general manager Likun Zhao said at the launch in Cape Town on Monday.

According to Huawei’s research‚ its flagship device offers features that every South African wants.

“When something is popular and marketed well‚ South Africans tend to gravitate towards that. In the past few years‚ they [have started] to understand that usability is important‚” Huawei product marketing director Akhram Mohamed said.