Bay’s business chamber appoints new CEO

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has appointed its new chief executive officer – Nomkhita Mona.

An experienced chief executive officer who has held positions at the South African Forestry Company SOC Ltd (SAFCOL), the Uitenhage Despatch Development Initiative (UDDI) and the Eastern Cape Tourism Board, Monda has gained extensive national an international exposure in various spheres of business over the last 20 years.

“I am passionate about Nelson Mandela Bay and the opportunities the city offers businesses operating in the region,” she said.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the team that will drive greater investment into our metro and create a competitive enabling business environment.”

The chamber’s president, Thomas Schaefer, congratulated Mona on her appointment and said he was excited to implement a new strategy for the chamber with her at the helm.

“We will embark on a new strategic direction following the appointment of Ms Mona as CEO. We are very pleased with our appointment and thank all the board members who were tasked with the selection process,” Schaefer said.

Mona takes up her new position on December 1.