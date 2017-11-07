Mohair producers honoured

Hard work results in best year ever for farmers, despite drought, says CMW manager

Passion and hard work was rewarded at the weekend when a number of mohair producers walked away with top honours at the OVK Livestock and Fibre gala dinner and prize giving.

The region’s top mohair producers came together at the Lake de la Vie conference centre where agricultural services provider OVK, in association with Cape Mohair and Wool (CMW), honoured standout producers of the fibre.

Cradock farmer Wentzel Lombard’s 20 ton mohair production not only secured him the title of largest producer of the season but also made him the largest producer in the past 20 years.

“I am truly humbled by this award. This was only possible through grace and the support of my family,” the owner of Waterval Farm said after receiving the award.

“This award is not about me. This award is about promoting the product and showing the world what an amazing product we are producing here in South Africa.

“We hope word spreads, and we hope to increase the production demand so that the industry can keep growing.

His wife, Lanie, said her husband’s passion and love for his animals and mohair was the secret behind his success.

Despite challenging conditions and persistent drought, Lombard produced record figures. Some experts at the gala dinner estimated that had conditions been better, Lombard could possibly have produced an additional six tons.

Van Hasselt Farming, from the Prince Albert region, was also honoured for setting a world record auction price for a single bale of mohair.