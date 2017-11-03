Minimum wage change set for May

The cabinet has approved the implementation of the national minimum wage and government policy, and wants it to take effect in May next year at R 3200 a month or R20 an hour.

Cabinet’s approval followed consultations and agreements with business‚ labour and community formations at Nedlac.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said yesterday parliament would now have to process the National Minimum Wage Bill and the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill to ensure synergy between the two proposed pieces of law for the minimum wage to be implementable by May.

“Cabinet [also] approved the submission to parliament of the Labour Relations Amendment Bill of 2017,” Kubayi said.