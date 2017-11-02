Sparks fly over Eskom tariff hike application

If Eskom did not offer affordable tariffs to consumers, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality would be forced to seek alternative energy sources for residents.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who spoke at a National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) public hearing in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The regulator is holding a series of hearings across the country to gather responses to Eskom’s application for a general tariff hike of 19.9% and an increase of 27.5% for municipalities in the 2018-2019 financial year.

The hearings will end on November 16 and a decision is due on December 7.

If the hikes are approved, the general increase would take effect on April 1, with the municipal increase on July 1.

“The municipality is required by law to provide a safe, costeffective electricity supply,” Trollip said.

“The proposed Eskom increase jeopardises the municipality’s ability to achieve this mandate.

“We appeal to Eskom. If you want us to use your energy, then you must make it affordable. If it’s not affordable, our resilience planning requires us to find alternative sources.”

Trollip said there were a number of wind farms in the region that could provide energy to the city instead of Eskom.

“We have to seek and secure diversified electricity and energy provision,” he said.

“Once our customers experience Eskom’s supply as unaffordable, the natural path is away from traditional supply, either by tampering or using alternative sources.

“Either possibility will hurt our municipal revenue and ability to provide to previously disadvantaged communities.”

According to Trollip, the proposed increase would be unsustainable for both households and businesses.