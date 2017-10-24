PE factory makes strides

Entrepreneurial sisters have big plans to expand footwear business

Following in the footsteps of their cobbler father, and bolstered by support from government departments, two Bay sisters have made their mark on the national footwear industry.

From their factory in North End, RV Footwear supplies nearly 18 000 pairs of shoes a month to Pick n Pay, with talks under way to become a supplier to two national fashion retailers.

The business, with a small administrative team and 114 factory workers, was started in 2013 by sisters Roxane Titus and Vida-Ann Smith.

“We were born to a cobbler so we’ve always known shoes,” Titus said.

“My dad started working as a cobbler when he was 13. When I matriculated in 1997, I started working for him in his shoe repair shop and the entrepreneurship bug bit me.”

Still, she underwent a number of training courses before opening RV Footwear.

“We had no money, just a building, skilled staff and a customer when we started on our own – but the staff and customer pulled us through,” Titus said.

Since then, RV Footwear has received support from the government, including the Department of Trade and Industry, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and the Small Enterprise Development Agency.

Through this support, Titus has visited trade fairs in Dubai and Japan and is planning to go to Australia next month.

The business had also received support from the metro, she said.

“They are granting us a rent break for three years, which includes utilities.

“All the support has been humbling, but I think you also have to be the type of person to make [the government] sit up and listen.”