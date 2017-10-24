Eastern Cape cows win top honours
An Eastern Cape cattle farmer won top honours when two of his cows trotted off with the coveted titles of 2017 Agri-Expo Livestock Beef Queen and Dairy Queen.
Andrew Masterson, 50, from Milagro Farms near Oyster Bay, made history earlier this month when he became the first farmer to leave the country’s biggest livestock expo with both titles.
While most farmers tend to concentrate on breeding only beef or dairy cows, Masterson believes it is important to hedge your bets in case the market for one of your commodities takes a downward turn.
“Our primary business has always been dairy, but over time we have expanded into beef and a little into sheep as well,” he said.
“That way, should milk prices drop we still have other avenues to keep the business flourishing.”
His business consists of 530 dairy cows, 300 beef cattle and a herd of sheep.
Despite his split focus, Masterson’s entries into this year’s Agri-Expo Livestock on October 14 in Stellenbosch set him apart from other breeders.
Milagro Power 1324, a four-year-old Angus, had the length, width and weight the panel of international judges was looking for, making her the obvious choice for Beef Queen among 120 other beef cattle.
This title comes after Power also walked away with the Supreme Female Champion crown at this year’s Angus National Championship in May.
In the dairy division, Milagro Sexie 13140, a Holstein cow, showed the main characteristic the judges ranked highest of all – the award-winning udder.
“Back at the farm Sexie delivers about 48 litres of milk daily, and a total of more than 12 tons of milk measured over a 305-day measurement period,” Masterson said.
“However, none of this came into play at the show. For the judges her lean frame and exceptional udder was enough to win her the title.”
Agri-Expo chief executive Johan Ehlers said for one farmer to walk away with both titles was an exceptional achievement.