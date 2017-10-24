Eastern Cape cows win top honours

An Eastern Cape cattle farmer won top honours when two of his cows trotted off with the coveted titles of 2017 Agri-Expo Livestock Beef Queen and Dairy Queen.

Andrew Masterson, 50, from Milagro Farms near Oyster Bay, made history earlier this month when he became the first farmer to leave the country’s biggest livestock expo with both titles.

While most farmers tend to concentrate on breeding only beef or dairy cows, Masterson believes it is important to hedge your bets in case the market for one of your commodities takes a downward turn.

“Our primary business has always been dairy, but over time we have expanded into beef and a little into sheep as well,” he said.

“That way, should milk prices drop we still have other avenues to keep the business flourishing.”

His business consists of 530 dairy cows, 300 beef cattle and a herd of sheep.