Power hike ‘catastrophic’

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the municipality’s political leadership have added their voices to a chorus of objections to Eskom’s proposed 19.9% tariff hike – calling it catastrophic.

Eskom’s application to Nersa requests a general increase of 19.9%, with a 29.5% increase for municipalities.

Written objections to the proposed hike, which would take effect in April and June respectively if approved, were sent to Nersa by the chamber and the municipality last week.

This was ahead of the energy regulator’s public hearing in Port Elizabeth on November 1.

Mayoral committee member for infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy Annette Lovemore said the proposed increase, if allowed, would jeopardise the future of the city.

“We simply cannot allow Eskom’s exorbitant demands to compromise the future of our city and its people,” she wrote.

“The constitution requires local government to promote social and economic development.

“The growth path for the local economy and sustainable job creation is largely aligned to the availability of affordable and reliable electricity.

“It is imperative, if Nelson Mandela Bay is to have any chance of achieving its future goals, providing opportunity for its citizenry, that the electricity tariffs remain competitive.”

Lovemore said nearly half of the city’s youth struggled with unemployment.

“We have stated that we are open for business – business that can create jobs for our youth [and] we are doing all we can to provide an enabling environment for that business to prosper.