Big shoes for new agent to fill

Gustav Nefdt follows in dad’s Puma footsteps

Gustav Nefdt is the newly appointed Puma Sportswear agent for the Eastern Cape and with a growing shoe and apparel market at his feet, he has plenty of shoes to fill.

Confident of growth potential in the sports apparel and footwear market, Nefdt is gearing up to inject new energy into the highly competitive industry through the Nefdt family’s Port Elizabeth-based Martin Nefdt Agencies.

Nefdt, 33, recently took over the reins from his industry legend father, former Springbok cyclist Martin Nefdt, who will continue to back his son with his more than 30 years’ experience in the sector.

Speaking from their new showroom facility off Walmer Boulevard, the amicable young Nefdt sketched a picture of a dynamic sportswear retail sector and an extensive geographic market.

This stretches from Swellendam in the Western Cape to Mthatha on the Eastern Cape’s northeastern border, to Aliwal North to the northwest.

Puma’s retail market catchment in that region is about 160 stores, with more than 60 doing highvolume business with Martin Nefdt Agencies.

And while Port Elizabeth serves as Puma’s hub for the region, East London, according to Nefdt, has a bigger market for the brand.

“There is certainly good growth potential in both the South African market as a whole and specifically in the Eastern Cape region,” he said.

“From a Puma point of view, the primary sector is the sports sector, where sports shoes are a big focus for us. Lifestyle shoes and apparel are the other major market for us.

“The women’s market is one segment in particular where we see good growth potential.”

Martin Nefdt had served as the Eastern Cape sales agent for Adidas for 18 years and in the same capacity for Puma for a further 12 years, before handing leadership of the agency to Gustav.