LearningCurve: Beauty of her job is – she loves it

Salon owner says pampering and treating clients as individuals, well-organised bookings and location key to success

Since starting Ultimate Indulgence in her early twenties, Sanria Kemp has learnt the art of keeping everyone – from staff to clients – happy. Nine years down the line, she explains her secret to success.

What makes your business unique?

I think what makes Ultimate Indulgence unique is the attention to detail when it comes to clients.

Our main focus is to keep our clients happy and offer them the best service for their money.

I also think it comes down to a well-balanced staff that can work nicely together and complement each other.

We also think our cleanliness makes us unique, as that is very important in our line of work.

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

I would suggest they spend a few days with us in the salon to see how to treat all clients professionally.

Some treatments require delicate handling and the clients all need to feel that they are being treated as individuals, not just as one of many clients.

It is also important to learn that a wellstocked salon is always a necessity, as well as a well-organised booking schedule.

What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?

I think an inhibitor would definitely be location, because the wrong location can break a business.

To find clientele who will stick with you is also a risk when you are starting out.

Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

I would say you have to put in the time to create a successful business. It doesn’t happen overnight. Always get back to your clients even if you cannot help them.

Keep your clients happy and make them your first priority.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations?

The biggest challenge is time management.