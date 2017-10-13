Nod for Sovereign Foods buyout

Shareholders vote to accept Bidco’s R907m cash offer for Uitenhage poultry producer

Shareholders of South Africa’s fourth-largest poultry producer, Sovereign Foods, have accepted a R907-million cash offer for a full buyout of the Uitenhagebased company.

This comes shortly after the company managed to contain an outbreak of avian influenza, which had forced Sovereign to cull thousands of chickens after the flu was detected at a Uitenhage layer house last month.

At R12 per share, shareholders accepted the firm intention from special-purpose vehicle Bidco, which is controlled by Johannesburg-based Capitalworks, at a general meeting in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The offer was conditional on the delisting of Sovereign shares from the JSE, which shareholders also accepted.

Bidco made two separate but concurrent cash offers to acquire the shares, excluding treasury shares, by way of a scheme of arrangement and a general offer.

Sovereign chief executive Chris Coombes said the company was pleased with the voting result of the general meeting.

“It is indicative of the overwhelming support by Sovereign shareholders for the offer,” he said.

Sovereign also announced last week that the flu outbreak had been successfully contained.

“The cumulative loss of production to date represents about 1% of Sovereign’s total production pipeline,” he said.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to implement strict biosecurity controls at all of our sites in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. To date, our Gauteng facilities have not been affected.”

The company said in a statement: “The offer was priced at R12 cash per Sovereign share, which represents a 33.33% premium to the failed offer from Country Bird Holdings (CBH) last year, which was priced at R9 per Sovereign share.