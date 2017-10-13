Decline in consumer spend weighs on Taste Holdings

Sales growth of 6% from Taste Holdings’ fast food outlets failed to offset a 15% drop in sales from its jewellery stores, dragging the group’s interim revenue down 9% to R483-million.

Taste said in its results for the six months to end August, released yesterday, that after “inter-segment eliminations” had been accounted for, its food division’s revenue declined by 1%.

“Any operational gains made during the six months have been overshadowed by the brutal and sustained decline in consumer spending across almost all categories that the group trades in,” chief executive Carlo Gonzaga said.

Before inter-segment eliminations, food revenue grew 6% to R282-million while jewellery sales fell 15% to R253-million.

The jewellery division swung from a pretax profit of R14-million in the matching period to a loss of R9-million. The food division’s loss widened to R71-million from R64-million.