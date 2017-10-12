Vegetables, fruit, bread and fats cost less, StatsSA reports

Believe it or not‚ the price of fuel‚ vegetables‚ oils‚ fats‚ bread‚ cereal and fruit has decreased since the start of the year. StatsSA compared the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August this year with January and found the price of vegetables had dropped by 3.6%‚ oils and fats by 3.9%‚ bread and cereals by 4% and fruit by 8.4%.

The CPI monitors the price of a basket of goods and services to see how their prices change over time.

Lettuce‚ tomatoes‚ pumpkins and potatoes, in particular, contributed to the price decrease.

Stellenbosch University dietician Irene Labuschagne suspects the public is unaware of these decreases and the value for money of buying vegetables over sweets.

“It is not as if they are going to start buying more [vegetables]‚ because they are already in the habit of buying products they are used to buying.”

Economist Dawie Roodt is not surprised by the drop in prices after last year’s drought‚ which caused a spike in prices.

“Something that is a lot cheaper this year is maize‚ which has a knock-on effect on other items such as chicken and beef,” he said.

Several products were imported due to the drought. Economist Mike Schussler said because South Africa is geographically far away from other countries, this increased prices.