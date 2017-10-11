New rescue plan for troubled tea estates

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform has thrown its weight behind efforts to rescue its embattled Majola and Magwa tea estates by offering a private investor a controlling stake in the operations.

Agriculture MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane said, as part of the bid to rescue the Magwa farm, near Lusikisiki, and the Majola estate at Port St Johns, the provincial government would issue an expression of interest call to attract private sector investment. The Majola operation was incorporated into the Magwa estate – which was placed under business rescue in 2015 – after its bankruptcy affairs were wound up in July, The merged tea plantations are now known as Magwa Tea Estate.

The business employs 2 500 people. Ownership of the tea estate was transferred from the Eastern Cape Development Corporation to rural development which has allowed the provincial government to develop a new shareholding structure to attract investors.

“The proposed new structure will give the private investor a controlling 51% shareholding, 26% to the community, 13% to the employees of the tea estate, while government will hold 10%,” Qoboshiyane said. The private equity partner will be required to fund its 51% equity share by contributing 51% of the funding needed in the approved business plan.

“A lease agreement with the community in lieu of the 26% shareholding may also be considered in proposals,” he said. The department said all those associated with the operations of the tea estate were being consulted on the process of the business rescue and plans to achieve the long-term financial sustainability of the estate.

This included business rescue practitioner engagement with workers, managers, shop stewards of Magwa and Majola tea estates, traditional leaders, communal property associations and potential investors.

“I tabled this plan and process to the executive council [cabinet] of the provincial government and the submission was approved and supported,” Qoboshiyane said.

“The provincial Treasury has committed to allocate R116-million for the tea estate rescue process to improve tea production on the incorporated tea estate. “This will add to the R20-million [the department] has already transferred to the business rescue practitioner for interim operational requirements.”

Interested investors will be expected to submit a detailed approach and methodology explaining how the tea estate can be turned into a profitable and sustainable operation.

Qoboshiyane said the submission by the bidders must indicate the capital requirements to get the factory operational and make the plantation commercially viable. The department was also looking for timeframes for when the estate could be expected to reach full production capacity.

Added to that, it wanted an indication of: options available to reduce costs of production, market accessibility, quality improvement and competitiveness and detailed five-year capital expenditure and operating expense budgets.

“We invite private individuals or corporations interested in investing to respond to this expression of interest so we can contribute towards economic growth, create jobs and improve the rural economy of the province,”

Qoboshiyane said. He said the government would provide support to investors to ensure production continued. Department spokesman Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said yesterday produce from the estate was being incorporated into blended tea products, with at least one of those operations based in Port Elizabeth.

He said the plan was to establish a new, standalone brand once an investor had been secured and operations at the estate had improved.

Sicwetsha said the aim was to find an investor with the required investment capital and knowledge of tea production, and not necessarily black investors. The main priority was to get the estate back onto its feet and established as a profitable, ongoing tea production concern.