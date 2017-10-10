More jobs needed in rural Africa

Young people growing up in rural Africa need jobs where they live, so they are not forced to join the growing ranks of poor seeking work in cities or to make dangerous journeys to reach Europe, the United Nations’ food agency said yesterday.

By 2030, there will be about 1.3 billion people aged 15 to 24 on the planet, about 100 million more than in 2015.

Most of that increase would be in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said at the launch of its annual State of Food and Agriculture report.

Industrial and service sectors in African and South Asian cities had not grown enough to meet the demand, and would not absorb the millions of new job seekers wanting to escape grinding poverty and hunger in their rural homes, FAO said.