More jobs needed in rural Africa
Young people growing up in rural Africa need jobs where they live, so they are not forced to join the growing ranks of poor seeking work in cities or to make dangerous journeys to reach Europe, the United Nations’ food agency said yesterday.
By 2030, there will be about 1.3 billion people aged 15 to 24 on the planet, about 100 million more than in 2015.
Most of that increase would be in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said at the launch of its annual State of Food and Agriculture report.
Industrial and service sectors in African and South Asian cities had not grown enough to meet the demand, and would not absorb the millions of new job seekers wanting to escape grinding poverty and hunger in their rural homes, FAO said.
“In Africa, every year, 10 to 12 million youths join the labour force, but we have only been providing about three million jobs.
“So it is not a surprise that they try to cross the desert and the Mediterranean looking for a better opportunity,” FAO director-general Jose Graziano da Silva said.
Rural areas were not doomed to be poverty traps and could thrive with more investment in farming and food industries and better infrastructure linking farms and rural businesses to meet the rising food demand in cities, the report said.
There were parts of the world where rural transformations had lifted millions out of poverty, the FAO’s Marco Sanchez-Cantillo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.