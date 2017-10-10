Chiefs’ mining deals stir unrest

Power struggle as communities want to see benefits

A new power struggle is unfolding in South Africa’s old homelands between global mining giants, traditional leaders and a poor rural populace. Parts of an industry long used to labour unrest are now contending with community protests that have cut production of the country’s largest mineral export earner, platinum, and may shut some operations down altogether.

At the heart of the conflict are tribal leaders who have royal titles and feudalstyle control over the homelands.

They are key allies of President Jacob Zuma, whose political base has become increasingly rural, and the ANC has drafted a law that would cement their control.

But with protests spreading across the former homelands, the communities, mining companies and some within the ANC itself are moving to change what they see as an anachronistic system.

The traditional leaders have acted as intermediaries with companies which have discovered chrome and coal as well as platinum, and hope to find shale gas.

Many residents say they are seeing none of the proceeds.

“If they don’t give us that R175-million we are going to shut down the mine,” a leader of the community around the Mogalakwena platinum mine, Chippa Langa, said, referring to a community fund set up by Anglo American Platinum.

To avoid such an outcome, a leading human rights lawyer is negotiating with the local royal house to allow community representatives more control over the fund.

It is a plan that, if copied elsewhere, would dilute the power of the tribal leaders and could do the same to the ANC.

But the lawyer, Richard Spoor, says he and his legal team, who are acting for the communities rather than the mine, are not undermining tradition.

“Our view is that this more democratic model is far more aligned with traditional law and custom,” he said.