For the mining sector to progress‚ it has to go back and redo things that were done incorrectly before, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

“The reason South Africa is not the world’s mining capital is entirely our own doing,” he said.

“We chose to shut the door on new mining development decades ago through restrictive regulations‚ hostile labour practices and [discouraging] policy.”

Maimane was speaking at the Joburg Indaba held in Sandton attended by mining giants as well as other stakeholders.

He said the country had been trapped in a wrong paradigm for so long that it was hard to imagine it getting out.

++++“In this old paradigm‚ mining in South Africa is two things – firstly‚ it is a powerful tool of patronage that can transform connected comrades into billionaires at the stroke of a pen‚” Maimane said.

“And secondly‚ it is a symbolic battleground for ownership of our country’s wealth and resources – a battle that continues to be driven along age-old lines of race.”

He said South Africa continued to fill and close mining shafts rather than open them.

“Currently we only have around 22 active‚ contributing mining companies listed solely on our stock exchange. Canada has more than 200. Australia has in excess of 200.”

Cheap‚ exploited labour also contributed to the struggles in the sector‚ he said.

Maimane had a few recommendations on how the sector could be revived.

“First among these is to rip up the new mining charter‚ along with the MPRDA [Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act]‚ and rewrite them for a modern‚ investor-friendly mining sector.

“And written into this new legislation must be the clause that says: ‘Once empowered‚ always empowered’‚” he said.