Boost for wine-makers

Sector part of agro-processing industry growth plan

Black wine-makers top the list of five key subsectors targeted for incentive scheme support by the Department of Trade and Industry in its drive to grow agro-processing in the Eastern Cape and other regions in the country.

This emerged from a joint Coega Development Corporation (CDC) and department agro-processing workshop held at the CDC’s Coega Business Centre this week.

They encouraged new investment in the agro-processing sector in the region and particularly in the Coega Special Economic Zone.

Wines of South Africa, which is mandated to promote South African wines abroad, confirmed the drive to increase the number of black winemakers, saying it had a close relationship with the department.

Representatives from more than 20 companies in the agriculture and agro-processing sector in the province took part in the event at Coega.

“The sector is a core target industry for the zone,” CDC spokesman Simlindele Manqina said.

“Among other reasons, our close proximity to the regional agricultural industry, such as the citrus industry in the Sundays River Valley and dairy operations in the region, make this sector a perfect fit for the Special Economic Zone.

“This means that the benefits for agro-processors include short logistical lines and all the benefits associated with the zone, including its close proximity to a port and access to skilled labour.”

Among others, the Coega zone is currently home to agro-processing companies such as Coega Dairy, Dynamic Commodities, and Famous Brands.

The workshop’s key focus points were the Agro-Processing Support Scheme, which is an incentive scheme devised by the department to develop and grow the sector, and to inform the Eastern Cape companies of the opening of the second application window of the scheme.