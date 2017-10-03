Game auction rakes in R14m

A young Eastern Cape game auction is attracting international attention and aims to pump millions of rands into the poorer communities of the Karoo.

The Summit Group hosted its second annual auction in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend.

Besides selling close to R14-million worth of game, the auction also raised more than R300 000 for charity.

Summit Group chairman Neil Dodds said despite the drought, and considering that the auction was only in its second year, the event exceeded expectations.

“No fewer than 11 aircraft flew into Graaff-Reinet leading up to the weekend and every guesthouse was fully booked,” Dodds said.

“We had visitors from as far as the US, Slovakia and England. We are definitely drawing a lot of attention.”