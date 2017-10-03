Game auction rakes in R14m
A young Eastern Cape game auction is attracting international attention and aims to pump millions of rands into the poorer communities of the Karoo.
The Summit Group hosted its second annual auction in Graaff-Reinet at the weekend.
Besides selling close to R14-million worth of game, the auction also raised more than R300 000 for charity.
Summit Group chairman Neil Dodds said despite the drought, and considering that the auction was only in its second year, the event exceeded expectations.
“No fewer than 11 aircraft flew into Graaff-Reinet leading up to the weekend and every guesthouse was fully booked,” Dodds said.
“We had visitors from as far as the US, Slovakia and England. We are definitely drawing a lot of attention.”
Among the standout lots was a sable bull, from Valley Venture breeders, that sold for R1.14-million, and a Jules of the Karoo springbok ram that went for R524 000.
However, Dodds said the highlight for him was the first two lots, proceeds of which were for charity.
“The first lots sold for R160 000 and R150 000 apiece. The proceeds went to the Whitlock Care Centre in Jansenville and the Klipplaat Remedial Project.
“We want to show the public that this is not about lining our own pockets, but about giving back to the community in multiple ways,” he said.
Wildlife Ranching SA’s Eastern Cape chairman, John Hurter, said the Summit Group’s auction was one of the province’s flagship wildlife events and they looked forward to seeing it grow in the future.
“It not only showcases the Eastern Cape as one of the top game breeding destinations in the country, but offers great opportunities for breeders to network and attend insightful talks by industry leaders,” Hurter said.
Dodds said plans were to grow the auction into a premier event on the country’s wildlife calendar.