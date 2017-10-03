Despatch’s animal empire

Shop started in garage as hobby grows into ‘biggest pet store’ in Eastern Cape

From modest beginnings in the garage of a Despatch home, the Kraaines pet store has evolved into an animal empire in its own right – arguably the largest in the Eastern Cape.

Having moved into new premises in the town’s Main Street late last month, Kraaines was now twice its previous size, owner Danie Bothma said.

“The previous shop was slightly smaller than 400m², and this one is [more than] 800m²,” he said.

“That makes us the biggest pet store in the province, and I am proud to carry this title in a small town like Despatch.”

The shop, which Bothma said was getting too big for its previous premises, was started as a hobby 22 years ago.

“I was 20 years old and had just started working.

“I couldn’t remember a time growing up when we didn’t have animals, so I built shelves and turned my dad’s garage into a pet shop.”

Word spread fast and the shop grew quickly, until Bothma quit his job at Star Bakery nine years ago to manage Kraaines full time.

“It’s always scary to make such a change, but I am very grateful for the loyal customers who supported me. We have clients coming from Humansdorp, King William’s Town and Somerset East to shop here.”

The shop sells a variety of pet food and pets, including chinchillas, snakes and guinea pigs.

But Bothma said their birds and tropical fish were especially popular.