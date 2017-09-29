Shoprite opens 14 new stores across country
The Shoprite Group, South Africa’s largest private sector employer, has begun implementing its massive national expansion plan with the opening of 14 new stores, including one in the Eastern Cape, this week.
It said yesterday it had created 820 new jobs in just one week.
Shoprite spokeswoman Adele Kruger-Taljaard said the company was opening the 14 stores in six of the country’s provinces, with the Eastern Cape seeing the launch of a Usave store in Aberdeen.
Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers LiquorShop stores are being launched in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Western and Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
“The group is South Africa’s largest private-sector employer and created 6 027 new jobs in the 2017 financial year,” she said.
“This trend is set to continue with a total of 82 new Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and LiquorShop supermarkets scheduled to open in the 2018 financial year, compared with the 72 new supermarkets opened this year.”
She said the new stores were in areas either where the group had not previously had a presence or in areas which were showing strong population growth.
Chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said: “Over the past year, 2.4% more customers voted with their feet and wallets to buy at our stores and we processed more than one billion transactions.
“This proves that we are giving our customers what they need at prices they can afford.”