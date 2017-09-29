Shoprite opens 14 new stores across country

The Shoprite Group, South Africa’s largest private sector employer, has begun implementing its massive national expansion plan with the opening of 14 new stores, including one in the Eastern Cape, this week.

It said yesterday it had created 820 new jobs in just one week.

Shoprite spokeswoman Adele Kruger-Taljaard said the company was opening the 14 stores in six of the country’s provinces, with the Eastern Cape seeing the launch of a Usave store in Aberdeen.

Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers LiquorShop stores are being launched in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Western and Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The group is South Africa’s largest private-sector employer and created 6 027 new jobs in the 2017 financial year,” she said.