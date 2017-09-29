Manufacturing sector leads worrying rise in job losses
Latest figures show about 75 000 positions shed in first half of year
Following heavy losses over two consecutive quarters, South Africa shed 75 000 jobs in the first half of this year, it emerged from Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) survey released yesterday.
The survey showed that the country lost 34 000 jobs between March and June. This followed the loss of 41 000 jobs in the first quarter.
Stats SA has not yet provided any new official unemployment figures.
However, during June and following the release of its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) figures, Stats SA’s statistician-general Pali Lehohla put the unemployment rate for the first quarter at 27.7% – the highest figure since September 2003.
The QES differs from the QLFS in that it measures employment levels on an enterprise sample basis as opposed to a household survey.
It surveyed employment in the formal sector, with the exclusion of the agricultural sector.
According to Stats SA, the secondquarter losses were predominantly in the manufacturing, construction and community services sectors.
The highest job losses were recorded in the manufacturing industry, which shed 13 000 employees.
Job losses in the construction industry (11 000), community and social services (10 000), transport and communication (5 000) and the business services industry (1 000) followed.
However, according to Stats SA, the mining sector saw the creation of 3 000 jobs in the second quarter, which was the second consecutive quarter that it fielded growth in employment.
The trade industry made a recovery of 3 000 jobs in the second quarter from a decline of 30 000 jobs in March. Job levels in the electricity industry remained the same, Stats SA reported.
National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) secretary and spokesman in the Bay, Mandla Msizi, attributed the country’s ongoing jobs woes to instability in the government.
“The government has made a number of inappropriate decisions which have had negative consequences for the economy,” he said.
“We currently do not have a politically conducive environment and this is impacting on business confidence and in turn, investment into the country, local investment in business and expansions within businesses.”
He said the situation was particularly negative for the sensitive manufacturing sector.
Current economic conditions made it difficult for companies in this sector to maintain their tight profit margins, which meant manufacturers were compelled to scale down, leading to further unemployment, he said.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber expressed concern over the latest figures.
“The growing unemployment in the Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay specifically is very concerning – particularly if you look at the year-on-year increase of 5.8% in the Eastern Cape,” spokeswoman Cindy Preller said.
“There is a huge need to stimulate job growth in the local economy.
“We encourage entrepreneurship at all levels of the economy.”