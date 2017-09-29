Manufacturing sector leads worrying rise in job losses

Latest figures show about 75 000 positions shed in first half of year

Following heavy losses over two consecutive quarters, South Africa shed 75 000 jobs in the first half of this year, it emerged from Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) survey released yesterday.

The survey showed that the country lost 34 000 jobs between March and June. This followed the loss of 41 000 jobs in the first quarter.

Stats SA has not yet provided any new official unemployment figures.

However, during June and following the release of its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) figures, Stats SA’s statistician-general Pali Lehohla put the unemployment rate for the first quarter at 27.7% – the highest figure since September 2003.

The QES differs from the QLFS in that it measures employment levels on an enterprise sample basis as opposed to a household survey.

It surveyed employment in the formal sector, with the exclusion of the agricultural sector.

According to Stats SA, the secondquarter losses were predominantly in the manufacturing, construction and community services sectors.

The highest job losses were recorded in the manufacturing industry, which shed 13 000 employees.

Job losses in the construction industry (11 000), community and social services (10 000), transport and communication (5 000) and the business services industry (1 000) followed.