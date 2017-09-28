Unease over property transfer move

Function for Eastern Cape to be handled by King William’s Town deeds office from December

Nelson Mandela Bay real estate professionals are apprehensive at the news that the transfer of properties in the Eastern Cape will soon be the responsibility of the King William’s Town deeds registry office.

This function, which was previously handled by the deeds office in Cape Town, will be shifted to King William’s Town on December 4.

The move follows Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti’s decision to approve changes in the jurisdictional areas.

Nkwinti’s spokeswoman, Linda Page, confirmed the news.

“Eastern Cape properties that were previously registered in the Western Cape are now being moved to King William’s Town,” Page said.

“This means [where people] had to travel to Cape Town to register before, the process will now be brought closer.”

While some estate agents were optimistic that the move would expedite the process of transferring properties, others were unsure this would be the case.

“I believe the change will [mean] huge transitional delays and associated problems,” Talana Foot, of Talana Foot Real Estate, said.

“There are many deeds that are being held in the deeds office, many deeds that still need to be released, and many other documents that will have to be transferred from the one deeds office to the other.

“New systems will have to be put in place and the attorneys who are used to following the practice guidelines of the Registrar of Cape Town will now have to follow the guidelines of King William’s Town.”

Foot also questioned whether the King William’s Town office would be properly equipped to deal with the influx of new work.