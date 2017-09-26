Uber boss apologises for mistakes

Uber’s new boss apologised to Londoners for the taxi app’s mistakes and pledged to make changes as the Silicon Valley firm tries to overturn a decision to strip it of its licence in one of its major markets.

The British capital’s transport regulator deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week.

It cited the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers. Its 40 000 drivers, one third of the city’s total number of private hire vehicles, will continue to take passengers until an appeals process is exhausted, which is likely to take several months.

London police complained this year that Uber was either not disclosing, or taking too long to report, serious crimes including sexual assaults and that this put the public at risk.