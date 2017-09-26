Canny investors buy into education

Fees at private facilities guarantee regular income stream

Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

From nurseries to exam tutoring and adult education, teaching businesses are booming as populations rise and cash-strapped governments fail to keep up with demand.

With 263 million children out of school worldwide, according to 2014 data from the United Nations, investors are keen to access a growing sector with few publicly listed companies.

Karodia said Actis was one of a stream of interested private investors. “We had about an overture a week to partner with someone.”

Mancosa is now part of Actis’s expanding higher education portfolio in Africa. It has spent $275-million (R3.65-billion) since 2014, investing in education institutes across the continent, which it groups under the brand name Honoris Universities, and plans to list on a stock market in the next two to three years.

Karodia, who will get a stake in Honoris, says there is huge demand for education in Africa.

“Quality education – especially coming from the private sector – is going to play an ever increasingly important role,” he said.

The International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity estimates that international financing for education in lowand middle-income countries will need to increase from today’s estimated $16-billion (R212.5-billion) a year to $89-billion (R1.18- trillion) by 2030.

Jetilde Carlos is a 22-year-old final-year finance student at the Varsity College in Cape Town, owned by Johannesburg-listed ADvTECH Group. Carlos missed out on a place at a state university.