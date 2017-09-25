Bridesmaid dress designers cut it

Breaking free from traditional styles has seen duo take orders from boutiques around country

The company was named after a slang term for rebellious women in wartime, and the two women behind Hoiden Bridesmaids have carved their success with this ideal in mind. Esté Chambers and Marjorie van der Merwe have been in the business of designing first casual clothes and later bridesmaids’ dresses since 2011, after meeting when they were both studying fashion design at the then NMMU.

From late-night sewing in Marjorie’s bedroom and selling the clothes at coffee shops on weekends, Hoiden has expanded to a team of 19 employees who have to complete 36 dresses each day to keep up with demand. What is your core service? Marjorie: Hoiden started as a casual wear label six years ago, but we soon realised that most people bought our dresses to be worn as bridesmaids’ dresses at a wedding. We discovered that there was a niche in the market and launched our first bridesmaids dress collection four years ago. Where did the name Hoiden come from? Esté: Hoiden is a slang word used in world war times to describe a carefree, free-spirited woman who was a bit of a rebel. We thought it would suit our label as we didn’t like the typical, traditional dresses and wanted to break free from the norm. What makes your business unique? Esté: Our business is unique because our dresses are unique. From the start, we focused on giving our clients comfortable yet on-trend dresses, which was not exactly how one described the typical bridesmaids dress back then. I’m glad the industry followed lead and changed the fate of the normal, unflattering shiny-satin bridesmaid’s dress. If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start? Esté: We started with doing absolutely everything ourselves. We were sewing the dresses in Marjorie’s bedroom, marketing after hours and setting up Hoiden pop-up shops at local coffee shops on weekends. If someone would like to copy our business model, my advice is to be prepared to work extremely hard to achieve your goals. It was not easy but well worth the late nights. What were some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before even getting off the ground? Marjorie: Our biggest inhibitor in the beginning was our fear to take risks. We were quite safe with all the decisions we made but soon realised after taking our first big risk that in the end it’s the only way to grow. Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners? Esté: It’s quite cliché but the one thing that always helped us to move forward is just to never give up. Owning a business is quite a rollercoaster ride, but as soon as things weren’t going well, it always turned out that just after that something amazing happened and things were looking up again.

Don’t view challenges as hurdles; embrace each challenge as a learning opportunity. What is the best advice anyone ever gave you about success? Esté: We received some good advice over the years, however the best motivation for us wasn’t exactly very positive. We received quite a bit of negative feedback in the beginning from people who didn’t believe we could run this business. We were young, just out of university, and we really didn’t know anything about anything regarding business. Now I’m glad they expressed that to us, because that just motivated us more to succeed. We turned our can’ts into cans and our dreams into plans. What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful? Marjorie: Our business’s turning point was when we decided to just focus on bridesmaid’s dresses. We saw the niche and we went for it. We loved doing casual wear but if we never took that risk and only focused on that, we never would have been where we are now. What kind of advertising do you do? Marjorie: We made use of quite a few marketing platforms over the years. We even recently decided to test out advertising in national magazines. However the best advertising platform we found that really works for us – and you can actually see the e-mails streaming through when posting – is through social media. Our clientele is still young and quite active on Facebook and Instagram, and it certainly is their biggest go-to platform to find wedding suppliers. What are some of your highlights in running your business? Esté: Of course it is always nice to see a client happy. Our biggest highlight thus far however was having buyers from boutiques around the country approach us to sell our label as well. We now supply close to 30 bridal boutiques across the country. What have been the greatest advantages and challenges of running your business online as well? Marjorie: Most people don’t know that we also run an online business and that 80% of our sales are made online via e-mails, as most of our clients are from out of town. It’s a great advantage for us as we are not limited to only clients in Port Elizabeth. Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this? Marjorie: We recently moved into a new premises in Westbourne Road and will be opening our new shop on October 6. We also just launched a new wedding dress label called “First of March”, and teamed up with Bridal Aisle to open a Hoiden exclusive outlet in Cape Town on October 1. Esté: I feel like we have impacted the bridal industry nationally already, but I’m very excited to know that we can do more. We are planning on going international in the next few years, as well as becoming a franchise and opening more Hoiden outlets.