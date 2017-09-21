PE factory delivers the goods for exporters

Success packaged in 20 years of hard work

From humble beginnings in a suburban garage to a fullfledged factory in Port Elizabeth’s Struandale manufacturing hub, TC Woodworks has carved out its own niche as a specialist manufacturer of export-quality crates and pallets.

The company is marking its 20th anniversary this month – and, according to founder and director Andre van Heerden, an often tough and challenging two decades to chisel the operation into its present form.

Van Heerden, who manages the general operations at the factory, co-owns the enterprise with his business partner, Colin Salter.

From just three employees initially, the company now boasts a staff of 58 and a solid client base which includes some of the country’s leading exporters.

These range from Shatterprufe and Borbet to NOV and Jendamark.

Speaking in the midst of buzzing woodwork machinery, a vibrant staff detail and tons of specially selected pine woods – Van Heerden made it clear success for the business came from long hours and an insistence on quality and customer satisfaction.

Based in Struanway – where a significant number of the Bay’s leading automotive component suppliers and other exporting concerns are situated – TC Woodwork’s growth over the past two decades also reflects the growth in the Bay’s manufacturing, automotive and export sectors.

Of particular interest is TC Woodwork’s business model, which unlike many other packaging and logistics-orientated enterprises, sees its products manufactured for one-way trips.

“The crates and pallets we build are predominantly for export purposes and the products therefore need to be of export quality,” Van Heerden said.

“This means that they not only have to be sturdy and meet their use requirement, but also the requirements involved in shipping products overseas.

“This means, for example, that the woods we use must meet minimum moisture requirements. This stops things like mould and bacteria from being shipped into other countries.