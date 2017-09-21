PE factory delivers the goods for exporters
Success packaged in 20 years of hard work
From humble beginnings in a suburban garage to a fullfledged factory in Port Elizabeth’s Struandale manufacturing hub, TC Woodworks has carved out its own niche as a specialist manufacturer of export-quality crates and pallets.
The company is marking its 20th anniversary this month – and, according to founder and director Andre van Heerden, an often tough and challenging two decades to chisel the operation into its present form.
Van Heerden, who manages the general operations at the factory, co-owns the enterprise with his business partner, Colin Salter.
From just three employees initially, the company now boasts a staff of 58 and a solid client base which includes some of the country’s leading exporters.
These range from Shatterprufe and Borbet to NOV and Jendamark.
Speaking in the midst of buzzing woodwork machinery, a vibrant staff detail and tons of specially selected pine woods – Van Heerden made it clear success for the business came from long hours and an insistence on quality and customer satisfaction.
Based in Struanway – where a significant number of the Bay’s leading automotive component suppliers and other exporting concerns are situated – TC Woodwork’s growth over the past two decades also reflects the growth in the Bay’s manufacturing, automotive and export sectors.
Of particular interest is TC Woodwork’s business model, which unlike many other packaging and logistics-orientated enterprises, sees its products manufactured for one-way trips.
“The crates and pallets we build are predominantly for export purposes and the products therefore need to be of export quality,” Van Heerden said.
“This means that they not only have to be sturdy and meet their use requirement, but also the requirements involved in shipping products overseas.
“This means, for example, that the woods we use must meet minimum moisture requirements. This stops things like mould and bacteria from being shipped into other countries.
“We are regularly audited on the quality and standards of our products.”
He said once a product was handed to the client, it was never seen again.
“So every crate or pallet, custom-made to meet customer and individual product requirements, is a one-off product.
“We do not lease them or have them returned for maintenance or any other purpose, but just continue to make new products.
“The type of pine we select is important. We generally purchase wood grown to the north and northeast of Port Elizabeth as the pine grown further south or west, such as in Knysna, is of a harder species.”
Van Heerden said while the company used thousands of tons of wood a year to meet local export requirements, he believed the crates and pallets were either reused by customers or ultimately recycled in their destination countries.
The company employs a modular method of crate and pallet construction
He attributed much of the company’s achievements to the firm’s skilled and loyal employees, some of whom have been employed there for more than 15 years.
“We pride ourselves on delivering a good product to our clients, which we expect to continue doing well into the future.
“While we have the capacity to manufacture other products, such as doors, on a small scale, we are sticking to our core business of crate and pallet manufacturing,” he said.
“We do, however, have space on the premises to expand our operations in future, which we will do as the market dictates.”