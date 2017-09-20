SA’s growth outlook halved
The World Bank has halved its growth outlook for South Africa and has flagged dwindling productivity as a major threat to growth.
Speaking at the presentation of the World Bank’s 10th edition of the SA Economic Update yesterday‚ the bank’s programme leader, Sebastien Dessus, said the bank had revised growth down to 0.6% for this year.
In January‚ the World Bank forecast GDP growth of 1.1%.
The downward projection follows the technical recession from which the economy has since emerged‚ and the credit rating downgrades.
The bank expected growth to improve to 1.1% next year‚ and 1.7% in 2019 on better commodity prices and stronger household spend.
“However‚ this prospect will remain fragile unless SA succeeds in bending the curve of productivity‚” he said.
For at least four years in a row, GDP growth would be lower than population growth.
Slow growth last year and this year was likely to further prolong a trend of increasing poverty recorded between 2011 and 2015‚ the World Bank said.