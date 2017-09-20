The World Bank has halved its growth outlook for South Africa and has flagged dwindling productivity as a major threat to growth.

Speaking at the presentation of the World Bank’s 10th edition of the SA Economic Update yesterday‚ the bank’s programme leader, Sebastien Dessus, said the bank had revised growth down to 0.6% for this year.

In January‚ the World Bank forecast GDP growth of 1.1%.

The downward projection follows the technical recession from which the economy has since emerged‚ and the credit rating downgrades.