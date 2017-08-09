PE firm revolutionises registration of players

Online system simplifies process with national soccer database

A Port Elizabeth-based start-up has been appointed as the mastermind behind an online technology that has revolutionised the registration of soccer players at national level.

The system, developed for the national football association Safa by sports tech company Inqaku, has already registered thousands of players across the country in a bid to simplify the process and reduce cheating in the sport.

“The system, MYSAFA, is linked to the Department of Home Affairs to verify if the person registering exists,” Inqaku founder Craig Rivett said.

Inqaku works closely with AvoChoc, another company Rivett co-founded locally.

“We’ve seen people lie about their ID numbers or try to play in the wrong age groups, while others play for multiple clubs or regions.

“The system doesn’t make cheating impossible, but it is certainly more difficult.”

Previously, this was harder to track as registration took place at local level with no central database.

“Only a handful of countries have a centralised system, so Safa is driving ahead quickly. They are laying a foundation that the rest of the developing world can copy.”

The system was first tested last year at a junior football tournament for 64 schools in Motherwell.

“Afterwards, we reported back to Safa on what we had learned. The software for MYSAFA was easy to build [after that], but getting people to use it was the harder part. It wasn’t a case of ‘build it and they will come’.”

A pilot version of MYSAFA was launched in the Bay, with 7 000 players being registered at club level.