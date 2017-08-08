New landmark Walmer development

The commercial growth of Walmer’s Main Road is gathering pace, with the building of a R20million office and retail development set to modernise the rapidly expanding business node.

Uniquely named after its erf number, The 1054 is a 2 800m² stand-alone development – between 12th and 13th Avenue – which will boast 1 700m² of stylish office and retail space when construction is completed in February.

In Main Road, where commercial activities have expanded largely in renovated and converted existing properties, The 1054 represents the latest commercial push towards the Walmer Park Shopping Centre and its bordering William Moffett Expressway business node.

The centre is already under construction by DSL Investments in partnership with Jeremy Delport Construction to effect the project.

Modern, with striking black and yellow paintwork and an eye-catching facade, the boxshaped centre was designed by DMV Architecture. The architects will relocate from their Baakens Valley premises to the centre when it is completed.

“We opted to go for a purpose-built, landmark new building, designed with the vision of being a creative hub and destination which all its tenants will feed off,” DSL Investments’ Cameron Harvey said.