Making the most of mohair

Flourishing North End factory grew out of retrenchment

It was her understanding of the South African textile industry, coupled with a drive to lessen unemployment in Nelson Mandela Bay, that paved Larissa Primmer’s journey from unemployment to entrepreneurship.

Now Primmer, who left her home country of Ukraine 25 years ago, is the owner of La Mohair, a mohair factory earning about R2-million annually from a side street in North End.

The company showed off its products at a fashion show held at the Mohair SA headquarters in Port Elizabeth two weeks ago.

The La Mohair journey started when she was retrenched from her position as an export manager for a local textile company, Primmer said.

“I had great difficulty finding another job. I realised quickly that I could not just sit at home, especially with the country’s high unemployment figures.

“I had knowledge and so much passion, and I knew I had to do something with it.”

She believed her decision was meant to be when former clients started contacting her.

“A year after I was retrenched, they reached out to say they would definitely support me if I started my own venture,” Primmer said.

“Some of them even messaged me when I was visiting my daughter in England, asking me to cut my visit short.

“Their demand was so encouraging that I came home in September 2013 and opened the business in November.”

Since then, La Mohair has enjoyed dramatic growth.