Making the most of mohair
Flourishing North End factory grew out of retrenchment
It was her understanding of the South African textile industry, coupled with a drive to lessen unemployment in Nelson Mandela Bay, that paved Larissa Primmer’s journey from unemployment to entrepreneurship.
Now Primmer, who left her home country of Ukraine 25 years ago, is the owner of La Mohair, a mohair factory earning about R2-million annually from a side street in North End.
The company showed off its products at a fashion show held at the Mohair SA headquarters in Port Elizabeth two weeks ago.
The La Mohair journey started when she was retrenched from her position as an export manager for a local textile company, Primmer said.
“I had great difficulty finding another job. I realised quickly that I could not just sit at home, especially with the country’s high unemployment figures.
“I had knowledge and so much passion, and I knew I had to do something with it.”
She believed her decision was meant to be when former clients started contacting her.
“A year after I was retrenched, they reached out to say they would definitely support me if I started my own venture,” Primmer said.
“Some of them even messaged me when I was visiting my daughter in England, asking me to cut my visit short.
“Their demand was so encouraging that I came home in September 2013 and opened the business in November.”
Since then, La Mohair has enjoyed dramatic growth.
“We started with four employees and now we have a workforce of 12 to 15 people,” Primmer said.
“At first we rented a small building near the stadium, but by the end of 2015 we needed something bigger.”
The premises in Charlotte Street were chosen mainly for the convenient location, as her employees commute to work.
“They come from New Brighton, Motherwell, Walmer township and KwaNobuhle, though some work from home,” Primmer said.
“The most important thing for me is that everybody is happy, because we are a family here.”
The women painstakingly manufacture the products by hand.
“The blankets take long, because we use a loom to manufacture three blankets a day, but it takes about three days just to dress the loom’s 444 needles in preparation,” Primmer said.
La Mohair uses only kid and super-kid mohair, which means the angora goats must be under 12 months old when they are shorn.
“The checklist for mohair quality is very strict, because if a goat does not meet all 14 requirements on the list – for example, if there are black spots on its ears – it will not be shorn,” Primmer said.
“The goats must also be kept in a clean environment and cared for like babies, because they pick up diseases very easily.”
Despite these challenges, Primmer has her eyes on growing the company’s presence.
“About 98% of our products are exported to Europe and Japan, and I am planning to export to America as well, but people don’t know us in Port Elizabeth or the Eastern Cape. I want to change that,” she said.