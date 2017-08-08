Job losses in metro jump 4.3%

Fielding the biggest increase among all metros in South Africa, unemployment in Nelson Mandela Bay rocketed by 4.3% in the second quarter to reach a high of 34.4%.

This is according to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, which was released by Statistics South Africa yesterday.

It also showed that the Eastern Cape, in comparison with the other provinces, had fielded the highest increase in the unemployment rate, which on an annual basis, increased by 5.8%.

Stats SA said the province had shed 26 000 jobs between January and June, with 13 000 of these jobs having been lost in Nelson Mandela Bay. Buffalo City lost 5 000, jobs with the remainder being lost in non-metro areas.

The expanded unemployment rate – which includes those who wanted to work but did not look for it – increased from 30.4% in the first quarter to 35.4% in the second quarter in Nelson Mandela Bay

Unemployment in the second quarter of this year, which nationally is the highest figure since September 2003, has remained steady at 27.7% from the previous quarter, but declined by 1.1% year-on-year.