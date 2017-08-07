LearningCurve: Bansda’s legacy shines on in Bay

Jewellery store builds on iconic family brand priding itself on quality, service in 110-year history

A rich retail history spanning more than a century has seen the Bansda family name become an icon of quality in Port Elizabeth.

Established in 1907, the Bansda family traded in various commodities.

Shantilal Narotam Bansda started his first business as a shoe repairer in Parliament Street, Central.

Bansda’s children and grandchildren, subsequently ventured into various businesses over the years and Bansdas Jewellers in Stanford Square Shopping Centre, owned and managed by Mahesh Narotam Bansda, still carries the family trading name.

What is your core service?

We are a retail jewellery business offering our customers a range of quality goods at affordable prices.

What made you venture into this type of industry?

Our family businesses delved into various consumer goods over the 110 years that the Bansda family traded in Port Elizabeth. I felt a need to change and concentrated on jewellery and watches

When did you see the opportunity to start the business?

Ours was a family business started by my late father who traded as a general dealer with a small range of jewellery and watches and when my parents retired 30 years ago, I changed the focus of the business

What makes your business unique?

Well I won’t say our business was unique but what I would say, is that we concentrated on a niche market and stocked goods that our customers wanted and offering them friendly customer service

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

Hard work has killed no man . . . there is an expectation by budding young entrepreneurs to become millionaires overnight . . . . I started selling jewellery cold canvassing door-todoor and realised there was a ready market out there.

What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before even getting off the ground?

Start-up capital was a challenge and negotiating an overdraft facility with the bank was a problem.

Any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

Any business takes time to grow. Be patient and work hard at growing and establishing the business.

What is some of the biggest challenges in running the day-to-day side of the business?