#LearningCurve: Bansda’s legacy shines on in Bay
Jewellery store builds on iconic family brand priding itself on quality, service in 110-year history
A rich retail history spanning more than a century has seen the Bansda family name become an icon of quality in Port Elizabeth.
Established in 1907, the Bansda family traded in various commodities.
Shantilal Narotam Bansda started his first business as a shoe repairer in Parliament Street, Central.
Bansda’s children and grandchildren, subsequently ventured into various businesses over the years and Bansdas Jewellers in Stanford Square Shopping Centre, owned and managed by Mahesh Narotam Bansda, still carries the family trading name.
What is your core service?
We are a retail jewellery business offering our customers a range of quality goods at affordable prices.
What made you venture into this type of industry?
Our family businesses delved into various consumer goods over the 110 years that the Bansda family traded in Port Elizabeth. I felt a need to change and concentrated on jewellery and watches
When did you see the opportunity to start the business?
Ours was a family business started by my late father who traded as a general dealer with a small range of jewellery and watches and when my parents retired 30 years ago, I changed the focus of the business
What makes your business unique?
Well I won’t say our business was unique but what I would say, is that we concentrated on a niche market and stocked goods that our customers wanted and offering them friendly customer service
If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?
Hard work has killed no man . . . there is an expectation by budding young entrepreneurs to become millionaires overnight . . . . I started selling jewellery cold canvassing door-todoor and realised there was a ready market out there.
What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before even getting off the ground?
Start-up capital was a challenge and negotiating an overdraft facility with the bank was a problem.
Any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?
Any business takes time to grow. Be patient and work hard at growing and establishing the business.
What is some of the biggest challenges in running the day-to-day side of the business?
It is always a challenge to keep the ideal model stock . . . one has to work within the parameters of turnover and order stock accordingly, in order to have the ideal stock on display and, of course, the never-ending paper work.
What are the some of the best practices that have made your business successful?
Hard work, customer service, empowering customer confidence in the products that we sell
How did you decide on pricing?
It is market-related.
What kind of advertising do you do?
Advertising is expensive, we rely on our loyal customers advertising our business as well as flyers that we get printed.
What is your company’s vision?
We hope to grow the business and take it further to the next generation.
What is your target market?
The extended families and friends of all our loyal customers who have supported the Bansda businesses for 110 years.
What are some of your highlights in running your business?
The fact that couples are renewing their wedding vows by upgrading rings bought from us up to 20 years ago.
How many people does your enterprise employ?
Ours is a family-run enterprise.
Do you have plans to expand your business and how would you do this?
Not presently . . . . but later once the economy improves
How did you get funding for your business?
It was a matter of succession, being a family business.