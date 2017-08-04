Bay business leaders offer helping hand and inspiration

How do you turn an idea into a business?

How do you access funding and support?

How do you grow and sustain your brand?

These were some of the burning questions at the centre of a business conversation between budding and established entrepreneurs as well as corporate sector professionals in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night.

Business Conversations with Mfuleni and Friends is the brain child of PE businessman, Imbizo Group CEO Motse Mfuleni.

The first of four series to be held in Nelson Mandela Bay townships was held at the Lunga Jazz Café.

On the panel were Standard Bank Eastern Cape executive head Gary Markson; CEO of Dennis Connect Darryl Dennis; Nelson Mandela University Associate Professor Jean Greyling; The Herald and Weekend Post Deputy Editor Nwabisa Makunga, Carax Holdings Managing Director Thami Xango and Bay TV executive producer Tumi Flask.

“These conversations were inspired by two youngsters during a Facebook chat. They shared their challenges with regards to accessing information on entrepreneurship and job hunting,” Mfuleni said in an interview.

“They told some of us that although we were born in the townships, some who moved out have turned their backs on them and became disconnected. This made me think deeply. Researching youth unemployment figures in the Bay made my heart sink. We all have to do something. I thought I could do it better with the help of my friends in various professional fields, who have various business skills. My friends have gladly taken on the challenge,” he said.

International knitwear brand MaXhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo, who was also a guest, shared insights about his journey from a start-up designer in Port Elizabeth to owning one the world’s most recognisable global brands.

He told how he had knocked on various doors in the Bay, many of them remained shut, but giving up on his dream was not an option.

Ngxokolo also warned that businesses could not thrive if they were not paid.

“Building entrepreneurship demands of us to respect one’s craft enough to pay for its value. Constantly asking for discounts means that you do not believe that person’s work deserves the kind of value placed on it. That does not help entrepreneurs.” Ngxokolo said.

Lunga’s Jazz Café owner Lunga Magxaka said he was grateful that such an initiative was held in an area where starting a business was difficult to do.

“I appreciate what you are doing here, especially Standard Bank for bringing this kind of event here and to the townships,” he said.

Mfuleni said the event was a way to bring inspiration to people who were experiencing strain in their business.

Markson said it was important to “plough back into the communities where we come from”.

“Financing is the biggest hurdle for anyone going into business [we] don’t always get it right but we are always there to listen.”

He said banking was a highly regulated sector which required entrepreneurs to understand it, especially its requirements for enterprise development funding, in order to meet its requirements.

Associate professor of computing science at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Jean Greyling, said it was important to recognise the potential of the people in Port Elizabeth adding that innovation was one of the key issues to consider.

“When talking business and IT we need to talk about skills … people need to be up-skilled, it’s not just about getting degrees,” he said.

Executive producer, talk show host for Bay TV and self-styled entrepreneur, Tumi Flask, said it was important to get more support for businesses coming from townships adding that starting a businesses was a long process which needed support from all sectors.

“There is a need for motivation and guidance … through the relevant companies and organisations,” she said.

Dennis, said it was important for any business person to understand their market and their audience.

“Business has its ups and downs, perseverance is key, have faith in yourself – it’s a journey not a race,” he said.

Xango, said it was important not to aim too high at first and to gain the necessary experience to make a success of your business.

“Network, do your research, know what you can offer,” he said.

The next Business Conversations session will be held on August 10 in Uitenhage at Bman’s Lounge at 6pm.