LearningCurve: PR guru stamps mark on industry

After seven years of heading Kaizer Chiefs’ public relations team, Putco Mafani traded his nine-to-five job for more demanding work – entrepreneurship. With minimal savings in hand and a rich contact base, Mafani and his wife Bongi established a PR and consulting firm in 2007 that initially specialised in sports.

Today, Putco Mafani Consulting (PMC) has a diverse client list, from government departments to artists and public figures. Between them the pair split tasks with Mafani focusing mostly on the “hustling” – sourcing clients – while Bongi manages and ensures the business runs like a well-oiled machine. Nestled in the Clevedon office building in Mount Croix, the company permanently employs a dynamic team of seven. What is your core service? Media and public relations, master of ceremony services, and events. What made you venture into this type of service industry? Generally this is not an industry where black people participate. So we identified a gap and thought we would maximise our knowledge of PR and related events and carve our niche, more so as previously disadvantaged persons. But when did you see the opportunity for Putco Mafani Consulting? After a glorious seven years with Kaizer Chiefs, I decided to go on my own and opened a PR agency specialising in sports events, branding, sponsorships, and my wife joined me later and we have not looked back since.