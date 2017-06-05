Beware of pitfalls of ‘guaranteed fakes’

Do you know your fakes from your parallel imports?

While the former are counterfeit goods, the latter are genuine, just not intended for sale in South Africa.

The retailer acquires the parallel import or “grey” product from sources other than the local manufacturers or licensed distributors and the local companies don’t honour any warranty on it.

Provided the retailer boldly discloses that the product is a parallel import, and what that means for the warranty, it’s perfectly legal, and you’ll find these products in many major retail stores, including Checkers and Dis-Chem, as well as for sale online by the likes of Takealot.

For many consumers, the lower prices are worth the “back door” implications, but bear in mind that the product may well not be identical to the version sold via authorised channels in South Africa, especially when it comes to cosmetics.

The fakes are another story altogether – those you really want to avoid.

If you’re among the “must have it now” camp when it comes to electronics, you’re the fakers’ target market.

The surprising must-have phone of moment is the revived Nokia 3310, which went on sale just more than a week ago in the UK and almost immediately sold out. Clearly some people value long battery life above all else when it comes to a cellphone.