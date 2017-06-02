Latest:
Business 

Fitch affirms SA rating, outlook

TMG Digital 0 Comment

The Treasury has done enough to ensure South Africa’s local currency is not downgraded by Fitch Ratings‚ through its commitment to the existing fiscal policy.

Fitch said in a statement yesterday: “SA’s ratings are weighed down by low-trend GDP growth‚ sizeable contingent liabilities and deteriorating governance.

“Positively‚ they are supported by deep‚ local capital markets‚ a favourable government debt structure and a track record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy.”

It cautioned that the cabinet reshuffle at the end of March‚ which triggered a downgrade‚ was likely to undermine governance of stateowned enterprises‚ weaken fiscal consolidation and reduce privatesector investment.

The Treasury said: “Government notes the decision … and expresses gratitude to all the stakeholders who participated in meetings with the ratings agency.”

You May Also Like

Controversial mineral bill closer to law

Allan Williams 1

New plans for electricity lauded

Deneesha Pillay 0

More heirs sought for unclaimed millions

AFP 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 