East Cape tops list of unemployed people

684 000 without work in province as SA at worst level since 2003

South Africa’s unemployment level is at its highest since 2003, with the Eastern Cape recording the biggest increase and having 684 000 now jobless.

This is according to the labour force survey issued yesterday by Statistics SA.

Additionally, Nelson Mandela Bay failed to register any employment growth, along with Mangaung in the Free State and Johannesburg.

The province saw an increase of 3.8 percentage points in unemployment, going from 28.4% in the fourth quarter of last year [October to December] to 32.2% in the first quarter of this year [January-March].

The total of 684 000 jobless is up from 574 000 in the last quarter of last year.

National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Mandia Msizi said it was “devastating to say the least about these figures”.

“The lack of employment activities in rural areas has a negative impact of influx of job seekers into the city.”

On the retrenchments facing GMSA staff and the effect on employment in the province, Msizi said it was a hard pill to swallow.

“It is unfortunate that our city has invested heavily in this sector while the entire industry has been rebated less from our government in terms of incentives for investments,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said the unemployment levels highlighted a need for a greater focus on diversifying the economy.

“While it must be taken into account that quarter one is traditionally characterised by more people joining the labour market [school and university leavers] and the contracts of those who worked over the festive season having ended, the unemployment rate for the province is disappointingly high, in particular when compared with our peers,” she said.

StatsSA’s latest report on the Bay’s unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged, she said.