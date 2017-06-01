VW’s Schaefer new Bay chamber head

Volkswagen Group South Africa chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer has been elected the new president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.

He and the new board will oversee a change of direction for the chamber over the next two years.

He is supported by deputy presidents Tshiwela Mhlantla (Absa) and Andrew Muir (Wilderness Foundation).

Honorary treasurer Simone Mao-Cheia (Stainless Accessories) will stay on in her role of overseeing the finances of the chamber.

The new board members were elected last month and at their first meeting, held last night, the office bearers were elected.

Schaefer said he was excited to take up this new leadership position and was looking forward to driving the new strategic focus and strengthening and developing the chamber and serving the needs of the business community of Nelson Mandela Bay.