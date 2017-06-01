Nokia brings back classic ‘brick’ 3310

Nokia relaunched its simple but classic 3310 phone in its home market of Finland yesterday, hoping a wave of nostalgia might boost the brand as it expands into newer smartphones.

Once the world’s dominant phonemaker, Nokia Oyj sold its handset operation to Microsoft in 2014, leaving it to focus on telecoms network equipment.

But its brand has gone back on the cellphone market across much of Europe and India thanks to a licensing deal with HMD Global, a new company led by former Nokia executives and backed by Chinese electronics giant Foxconn.