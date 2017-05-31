Durban cruise boat terminal a step closer
KwaZulu Cruise Terminal – a joint venture between MSC Cruises SA and Africa Armada Consortium – has been announced as the preferred bidder for the Durban cruise terminal worth R100-million.
The announcement was made by Transnet National Ports Authority chief executive Richard Vallihu during a media conference in Durban yesterday‚ which was also attended by senior management of the winning company.
The company will be responsible for the design‚ financing‚ construction‚ operation‚ maintenance and transfer of a cruise terminal facility for a 25-year concession period in the Durban port.
Vallihu described the announcement of the preferred bidder as an “exciting occasion” and an important project for Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal region “that will position us as a world-class cruise capital”.
The new international facility would expose visitors to the wide variety of tourism experiences offered by the province, he said.
“It will be another asset within our Radical Port Reform that will create more opportunities by opening up our port to private sector partnerships and the communities in which we operate.”
Vallihu said the Transnet Port Authority wanted to offer new
and modern cruise terminals that would provide gateways to unique South African experiences and they would be working closely with municipalities‚ provinces and the tourism sector.
“I believe that our preferred bidder has put together an exciting concept that has the experience to deliver a facility that will be the jewel in the crown of the Port of Durban‚” Vallihu said.
MSC Cruises SA managing director Ross Volk said the project was anticipated to start in October, once the negotiations around the bid had been concluded. The new terminal is expected to be operational in October 2019.
“Investment is R100-million in terms of the project and as part of the bid process we will try and make job creation locally based in Durban.
“It will create significant employment both within the construction and operation phase of the terminal‚” Volk said.
The new security-controlled facility‚ which will be structured to accommodate two vessels‚ will also have viewing decks and will house SAPS‚ customs‚ Home Affairs and other government departments.
“So we are very happy about the kind of spin-offs it has for the city‚” Vallihu said.
KwaZulu Cruise Terminal’s equity is currently divided into 70% ownership by MSC Cruises SA and 30% by Africa Armada Consortium. – TMG Digital/ TimesLIVE