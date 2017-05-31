KwaZulu Cruise Terminal – a joint venture between MSC Cruises SA and Africa Armada Consortium – has been announced as the preferred bidder for the Durban cruise terminal worth R100-million.

The announcement was made by Transnet National Ports Authority chief executive Richard Vallihu during a media conference in Durban yesterday‚ which was also attended by senior management of the winning company.

The company will be responsible for the design‚ financing‚ construction‚ operation‚ maintenance and transfer of a cruise terminal facility for a 25-year concession period in the Durban port.

Vallihu described the announcement of the preferred bidder as an “exciting occasion” and an important project for Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal region “that will position us as a world-class cruise capital”.

The new international facility would expose visitors to the wide variety of tourism experiences offered by the province, he said.

“It will be another asset within our Radical Port Reform that will create more opportunities by opening up our port to private sector partnerships and the communities in which we operate.”

Vallihu said the Transnet Port Authority wanted to offer new