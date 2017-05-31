Bid to empower undertakers

Informal funeral operators seen as new frontier to drive SMME development

Informal operators in South Africa’s multimillion-rand funeral service industry have been heralded as the new frontier to drive the development of SMMEs across the country. This is particularly in rural areas, such as in the Eastern Cape, where informal undertakers dominate the sector.

Quoting 2015 figures, financial services provider Old Mutual said projected growth for the industry was estimated at 12% a year.

Old Mutual was hosting a two-day funeral industry conference with members of the South African Funeral Practitioners’ Association (Safpa) in East London last week.

“Following South Africa’s sovereign credit rating downgrade to junk status last month, our economic vulnerability must be acknowledged,” Old Mutual’s foundation markets general manager Thembisa Mapukata said.

“Therefore, the role of SMMEs in our economy cannot be sufficiently emphasised. This industry should be looked towards as a driver of SMME development, transformation and financial inclusion.

“Empowering small business owners remains fundamental to economic transformation and financial inclusion, and is thus a foremost priority in the partnership between Old Mutual and Safpa.”

The conference, held under the theme “Breaking Barriers”, was aimed at empowering funeral practitioners from around the country, providing a platform to share best practice, promote SMME growth and drive credibility in the industry.

“We are working with Safpa to ensure that their members prioritise compliance, remain competitive by growing their businesses and continue driving employment in communities while expanding access to financial services at grassroots level,” Mapukata said.

Mapukata, who pointed out that informal operations and self-regulation had negatively impacted the credibility of the industry, said historically, financial institutions had focused solely on affluent and mass markets.

This was while the foundation market had relied on one another to save, invest, borrow and bury loved ones – leading to the establishment of stokvels and informal burial societies.